Biscomb at the double as Normanton Knights win again to stay ahead of pack

Normanton Knights celebrate scoring a try against Milford. Picture: Rob Hare

They were involved in a Cross League match with D section side Milford and were made to work hard for their win.

The Knights made a blistering start as they put 10 points on the board in the first eight minutes with tries by Ben Jackson and Joe Crossland, who also kicked a conversion.

But Milford hit back and had nosed in front by the 25th minute as Nathan Currie and Kieran Wilyman both crossed the line with Rhys Greenhall and Sam Best adding a conversion each.

Adam Biscomb on the attack for Normanton Knights. Picture: Rob Hare

Normanton recovered their composure and put in a strong finish to the first half in going over for three more tries to lead 24-12 at the interval, Ash Haynes, Luke Molloy and Adam Biscomb all powering over.

The second half remained scoreless until the final quarter when the Knights put their foot down again.

Jack Millward scored their match sealing try before Adam Biscomb added his second and Crossland landed his fourth goal to round off the scoring.

Normanton travel to play Batley Boys this Saturday.

Covid-19 self-isolations put paid to the planned fixture between Eastmoor Dragons and Batley Boys.

The Dragons hope to be back in action tomorrow night when they are away to Shaw Cross Sharks.

Sharlston Rovers were unable to beat title challengers King Cross Park as they lost 34-6 in Division One of the Yorkshire Men’s League to stay in fifth place.

Westgate Common A had to settle for a point as they drew 12-12 with Fryston Warriors A in Division Five North.

Liam Green opened the scoring as he crossed out wide. Fryston hit back quickly through Jake Macdonald, but Westgate went back in front as William Bubb bustled his way over.

Mackenzie Coulson scored the visitors’ second try then Bubb crossed again for the Wakefield team.