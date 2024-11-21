Brad Day excited at Featherstone Rovers prospects after signing new deal
The consistent back rower has signed a new three-year deal, keeping him at Post Office Road at least until the end of the 2027 season.
Speaking to the club website about his new contract, Day said: “I absolutely love this club, and everyone involved with it.
"I never thought about going anywhere else and I’m thrilled to sign a long term deal and have my future sorted.
“For me it’s just about getting out there every week and being consistent. Fortunately, I didn’t miss many games this year and felt the side took huge strides forward as the season went, so I’m excited to see what we can achieve next year and beyond.”
After spending two seasons with Featherstone earlier in his career 30-year-old Day, who has now played more than 200 professional games, rejoined the club ahead of the 2023 season and enjoyed a strong year as a stand out for Rovers this year.
He scored 16 tries in 29 appearances and won both the Coaches and Players’ Player of the Year awards.
Day has become a key part of Fev’s left side attack and was instrumental in the club reaching the play-offs as well as becoming a leader in the playing group on and off the field.
“Re-signing Brad is excellent news for the club,” said head coach James Ford.
"It’s clear for everyone involved with the club to see what a huge impact he has, he was easily one of our best and most consistent performers last year and we’re really happy to sign him up long term.
“Brad has established himself as one of the most damaging back rowers in the Championship in recent seasons and we have no doubt he’ll pick up where he left off and kick on again in Featherstone colours in 2025.”
