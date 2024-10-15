Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consistent back rower ​Brad Day was the big winner when Featherstone Rovers held their annual awards presentation event in their Bartercard Legends Suite.

​Rovers looked back on a season just ended that saw them finish in the top six, but miss out on the Betfred Championship Grand Final after play-offs defeat at Bradford Bulls.

It has been a year of change at the club with a handing over in the boardroom and the beginnings of a rebuild of the team on the pitch.

But one of the players from last year, Day, has emerged as a real favourite as he took home the Players’ Player of the Year and Coaches Player of the Year awards to mark his excellent season in the Fev cause.

Brad Day was a double winner at Featherstone Rovers' annual awards event. Picture: Kevin Creighton

The 30-year-old forward was praised for his never say die attitude and performances with and without the ball over the campaign as a whole.

As chosen by the fans, the Steven Mullaney Player of the Year for 2024 went to 23-year-old Connor Wynne who came in from Hull FC to turn in some consistent performances on the wing.

Try of the year went to Rovers’ other regular starting winger, Gareth Gale, for his memorable, amazing long range 60-metre race to the line in the mud to clinch victory for Fev in extra-time against Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup tie at the Millennium Stadium.

Rookie of the Year for 2024 went to Jack Arnold after an impressive first season in the Championship.

Connor Wynne has been chosen as the Steven Mullaney Player of the Year for 2024. Picture: Kevin Creighton

For his work in and around the town of Featherstone, Caleb Aekins collected the 2024 Community Award.

And the winner of the Clubman of the Year was David Littlewood, aka ‘Sky Dave’ for his tireless work with the club.

The rugby league season may have ended, but sporting action is still being staged at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium with Wakefield AFC playing their NCE League home games at the ground following their two-year agreement to play at the venue.

Featherstone Rovers are also hosting their annual firework extravaganza at the ground on Friday, November 1, from 3.30pm.