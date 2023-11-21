Combative forward Brad Day is the latest player from last year’s squad to commit to Featherstone Rovers for 2024.

The 29-year-old back rower has extended his stay at the Millennium Stadium where he has become a key player since his arrival in 2019.

He said: “I'm happy to have signed for another year.

"As many of the other boys are, I'm still disappointed with how last year ended. We know next year is going to be a different challenge, but it's something that I'm looking forward to playing in front of the blue wall once again.”

Brad Day is ready to get stuck in again with Featherstone Rovers. Photo: JLH Photography

Head coach James Ford is pleased to be able to call on Day next season.

He said: “He's powerful in contact, runs strong lines and works incredibly hard on the field.

"He had some solid games for us at the back end of the season, especially against Toulouse away.

"We'll work hard with him to ensure we get an even better version for 2024.”

Rovers, meanwhile, have confirmed that they will link up with Betfred Super League club Hull KR as dual-registration partners for the 2024 season.

Following the agreement, players will head to West Yorkshire throughout the season for game time and to complement Featherstone’s existing squad for their 2024 Betfred Championship campaign.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters explained: “The agreement will give players within our first team squad valuable game time to further aid their development at a strong championship club in Featherstone.

“The Championship is a highly competitive league that will provide our players with the opportunity to test themselves in a strong competition.”

Rovers boss Ford added: “This year, we are building a squad of leaders who have proven themselves in the Super League, week in and week out combined with young, hungry players keen to prove themselves. Our partnership with Hull KR is vital to this.