Brad Singleton teams up again with Danny McGuire and Brett Delaney at Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have signed Brad Singleton. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers could have a new prop forward in their line-up for the game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday after signing experienced front rower Brad Singleton from Salford City Reds.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers have been searching for additional middle men in recent weeks and have confirmed the signing of Singleton on a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors Grand Final winning forward trained with the Cas squad today and is in contention to come straight into the team for the round five game against Catalans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singleton is well know to the Tigers coaching staff, having played alongside Danny McGuire and Brett Delaney when with the Rhinos.

“It is great to bring a player of Brad's quality and experience into the squad,” said head coach McGuire.

"Not only will he be an asset for us on the field, but our young forwards at the club can learn a lot from him.

"As a Grand Final winner and a player with over 200 appearances at the top level, we are delighted to have him on board.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singleton said: ”I’m really excited with the prospect of working with two of my old teammates Danny and Brett.

"We went through a lot together in our careers and it is great to be reunited with them.

"I trust their vision with this Castleford side, and training with them this morning, I can see that we have a great team.

"This is an excellent opportunity for me, I cannot wait to get playing in front of a passionate Castleford crowd.”