The Year 7, Year 9, and Year 11 teams all took part in the competition at the John Charles Centre, giving the boys the fantastic experience of playing in a stadium under floodlights in front of a great crowd of family, friends, and staff.

The evening kicked off with the Year 7 final, which saw the Brighouse High School team take on Cockburn School and show great resolve to pull themselves back into the game after conceding two early tries.

After playing extra-time the evenly matched teams could not be separated at 16-16 and the final was declared a draw with both schools winning trophies and medals after being appointed joint Champions of Leeds.

Brigshaw High School winners on the Leeds Schools RL finals night.

Brigshaw High School’s Ted Teale was player of the match and was presented with his award by Leeds Rhinos player Zane Tetevano.

The next game was the Year 9 final with Brigshaw up against Leeds West Academy in what was to be a superbly competitive game.

Brigshaw took an early lead and kept ahead until the final whistle, but the players had to keep working to fend off any fightback from the Leeds team and so retain the title they also won last year.

Half-back Seth Marchant, from the Brigshaw team, received the player of the match award as a result of his great game control and kicking game.

Brigshaw High School players receive medals from Leeds Rhinos star Zane Tetevano.

Finally, the headline event came, the Year 11 final which saw Brigshaw’s Year 11 team take on Farnley Academy.

Despite a strong opening to the first half, the Brigshaw side was unable to match their opponents and Farnley impressive team ran out winners.

“To make three finals and leave with two trophies is a fantastic achievement for all pupils involved,” said Gavin Parkinson, PE teacher at Brigshaw High School.

Brigshaw High School trophy winners.

“We were all thrilled to see two of our teams win silverware at the finals and our players loved receiving trophies from Zane Tetevano.

“Although our Year 11 team were understandably disappointed not to win their match, finishing your school rugby career with a final is still a great way to bow out.