It was the first time the two sides had met in a league fixture at Dewsbury in 26 years. But it was well worth the wait for the hundreds of Trin fans who made the journey across West Yorkshire as Daryl Powell’s men came out on top in a 42-16 victory.

Wakefield ran in four tries in the first half through Max Jowitt, Harvey Smith, Ky Rodwell and Derrell Olpherts after the Rams had taken a shocking early lead thanks to Perry Whiteley.

But a further four tries followed in the second half as Jowitt completed his hat-trick to help Wakey restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table, much to the delight of the travelling support.

Struggling Dewsbury, however, were far from disgraced, as both sets of fans created a fantastic atmosphere.

See if you can spot anyone you know who attended the game in our mega photo gallery. All 45 photos were taken by Thomas Fynn.

1 . Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity Fans flocked to FLAIR Stadium for the West Yorkshire derby between Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity in the Championship on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

2 . Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity Fans flocked to FLAIR Stadium for the West Yorkshire derby between Dewsbury Rams and Wakefield Trinity in the Championship on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

3 . Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity Dewsbury fans at the game. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales