The former Castleford Academy player has admitted he is “gutted” that injuries have meant that his second spell at the club – after he was part of a successful junior side – has come to a premature end.

After a recent setback on his road to recovery, McLelland will now start a new venture outside of the sport and he wanted to thank everyone involved with the Tigers for their backing during a difficult period.

He said: “I’m gutted I haven’t been able to play a game in the two years I’ve had here.

Callum McLelland is taking up an opportunity outside of rugby league after leaving Castleford Tigers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"I have been doing everything I can to get fit and to get back playing but unfortunately, my injuries haven’t allowed me to.

"The club have been great with me since I arrived, and I can’t thank the performance and medical staff enough, especially Matty (Crowther). I’m hoping the lads can finish this season strong and I wish them all the best.”

The Tigers have confirmed that the club and McLelland have come to an agreement on an early termination of his contract.

McLelland began his rugby league career at Castleford, shining as he rose through the youth ranks and being a member of the 2017 Academy squad that reached their Grand Final.

He was picked up by Scotland rugby union prior to making a senior appearance for Cas before coming back to rugby league with Leeds Rhinos in 2019.

McLelland returned to his hometown club ahead of the 2022 campaign eager to make an impact despite a patella tendon injury suffered during his time at the Rhinos.

But despite his and the club medical staff’s best efforts to bring him back to full fitness, the half-back has been unable to run out for the first team since returning to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Tigers head coach Andy Last said: “We are really disappointed that we couldn’t get Callum in a position to perform for Castleford.

"Despite the best efforts of the performance team and medical team and Callum’s hard work unfortunately we have come to an amicable agreement that it would be in both parties' best interests to go our separate ways.