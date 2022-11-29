Castleford Rugby League legend Brian Lockwood pledges support for charitable causes

Lockwood was a key figure in the Great Britain side that won the Rugby League World Cup in 1972 – the last occasion to date in which the trophy was brought to these shores.

His book ‘In a League of his Own’ celebrates Lockwood’s singular life, from his schooldays to a hugely successful domestic career with hometown club Castleford, Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR, Oldham and Widnes, together with Australian outfits Canterbury and Balmain.

It also charts his triumphs with Great Britain, including the famous `Dad’s Army’ Test win over Australia in 1978.

The Brian Lockwood Story cover.

A six-times winner at Wembley, he was invited by England head coach Shaun Wane to address the team on the eve of the recent World Cup fixture with France.

`In a League of his Own’ is written by Phil Hodgson and costs £14.95 and is available to order from the publisher at www.llpshop.co.uk, Amazon, AbeBooks and E-Bay, and can be ordered from any bookshop.

