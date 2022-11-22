Castleford Tigers duo aiming to make the most of pre-season after overcoming injuries
Full-back Niall Evalds has spoken of his eagerness to have a big season for Castleford Tigers in 2023 following an injury-hit 2022.
After an excellent first year with the Tigers Evalds saw his second season ruined by a shoulder injury that saw him miss a substantial part of the campaign and ultimately cost him a possible place in the England World Cup squad.
He had previously suffered a bicep injury that kept him out of action for a spell so he is hoping for better luck with injuries next year.
The 29-year-old is back in training now and knuckling down to the hard graft that is required in pre-season.
He said: "If you want a successful season you have to put the hard work in, in pre-season. Nobody likes doing it, but it has to be done.
"It’s about laying the groundwork for the upcoming season, coming together as a team and figuring out combinations and things like that. It’s vital to a successful season.”
Evalds added: “Last year was tough for myself with injury and things.
"It was the first year I’ve had a year like that so I owe it to the boys and Radders to have a good year and I owe it to myself.
"I just want to be on the pitch as much as possible and be a consistent performer for the team.”
Jordan Turner is another Cas player looking for better fortune after also seeing his World Cup hopes shattered by injury and is happy to be back in pre-season training.
He explained: "The concept of pre-season for me has changed a lot over the years.
“When you are a bit younger you see it as a bit of a punishment and people trying to break you. But the only thing I see now at my age is coming in to improve, to be the best version of myself.
"I’m competing with myself really because I know that’s my hardest competitor.
"I’m trying to be as fit as I can and get my body in the best shape possible for the start of the season.
"At the start of pre-season last year I was carrying my shoulder injury then sort of rushed back and ended up with another setback and had a year really that I didn’t want to have.
"So I want to make sure I’m in prime position to go in February.
"My shoulder’s really good now and I’m building my fitness up. I had 12 months of not being able to fully train so just being able to do every session is going to benefit me massively and I think you will see a different me this year.”