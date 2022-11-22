After an excellent first year with the Tigers Evalds saw his second season ruined by a shoulder injury that saw him miss a substantial part of the campaign and ultimately cost him a possible place in the England World Cup squad.

He had previously suffered a bicep injury that kept him out of action for a spell so he is hoping for better luck with injuries next year.

The 29-year-old is back in training now and knuckling down to the hard graft that is required in pre-season.

Niall Evalds is hoping his 2022 injuries are behind him after beginning his pre-season training with Castleford Tigers.

He said: "If you want a successful season you have to put the hard work in, in pre-season. Nobody likes doing it, but it has to be done.

"It’s about laying the groundwork for the upcoming season, coming together as a team and figuring out combinations and things like that. It’s vital to a successful season.”

Evalds added: “Last year was tough for myself with injury and things.

"It was the first year I’ve had a year like that so I owe it to the boys and Radders to have a good year and I owe it to myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Turner is in pre-season training with Castleford Tigers after overcoming his shoulder injury.

"I just want to be on the pitch as much as possible and be a consistent performer for the team.”

Jordan Turner is another Cas player looking for better fortune after also seeing his World Cup hopes shattered by injury and is happy to be back in pre-season training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: "The concept of pre-season for me has changed a lot over the years.

“When you are a bit younger you see it as a bit of a punishment and people trying to break you. But the only thing I see now at my age is coming in to improve, to be the best version of myself.

"I’m competing with myself really because I know that’s my hardest competitor.

"I’m trying to be as fit as I can and get my body in the best shape possible for the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the start of pre-season last year I was carrying my shoulder injury then sort of rushed back and ended up with another setback and had a year really that I didn’t want to have.

"So I want to make sure I’m in prime position to go in February.