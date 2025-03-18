Castleford Tigers aim to boost middles with signing of Ramon Silva from Barrow Raiders

Castleford Tigers' new signing Ramon Silva, seen here when with Wigan Warriors. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers’ search for a new prop forward has seen them turn to Ramon “Razor” Silva with his signing confirmed today.

Tigers boss Danny McGuire had admitted that the club were short of numbers in their middles and were on the lookout for an addition with fans also criticising what they see as a lack of size in the Tigers team this year.

The need for a signing was also made more urgent with the departure of Liam Watts and with the club not taking up their option to sign ex-Hull front rower Nick Staveley.

Now they have come up with an addition to the prop ranks with the signing of Silva from Betfred Championship side Barrow Raiders on a two-year deal.

Silva, 23, first joined the Raiders ahead of the 2024 season and made 21 appearances during his debut year, scoring twice.

The Sao Paulo-born forward, who was formerly with Wigan Warriors and London Broncos, joins as part of a wider recruitment plan to bolster the squad ahead of the 2026 season, but his arrival is immediate and he will come into contention for the next Super League game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

“Silva comes in to further his development at a Super League club alongside our wider development players, with a view to them all fulfilling their potential and becoming regular first team players in future seasons,” said the Tigers in their signing announcement statement.

“Silva has been a key member of the Barrow Raiders' pack since establishing himself at the Championship club. His contract with Cas, will see him stay and develop with the club this season and next.”

Cas had looked at Staveley as a possible solution, but have decided against signing the former Hull forward after an injury-hit trial period.

The 21-year-old joined the Tigers in early February following his release by Hull but was hampered by a knee issue in his short stay.

In a statement the club said: "Castleford Tigers can announce that Nick Staveley has left the club.

"Staveley was on a short-term trial after being released by Hull FC and the club have decided not to extend the trial.

"Staveley was recovering from a knee injury and in the time he was with the club he wasn’t able to participate in first team training.

"His work centred around recovery from that injury and so the club was not able to properly assess his ability or test him within the first team training environment.

"We wish Nick all the best with the rest of his recovery and the next stage of his career."

Cas have also let utility back Luke Hooley go temporarily as he has joined Bradford Bulls on an initial two-month loan.

And they have now also lost full-back Fletcher Rooney who has been ruled out for up to four months with a quadriceps injury.

The 19-year-old has been impressive in 2025 and one of the Tigers’ best performers this season so the injury setback will be a big blow to the team as well to the youngster making his way in the game.

His absence may be countered, however, as Rowan Milnes could be back in contention to face Catalans after making his first appearance of the season in the reserves side.

The half-back and goalkicker has been a big miss so far in 2025 after injuring his knee in pre-season and his return would allow Tex Hoy to return to his preferred full-back position.