Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers receive B licences in Rugby League's club grading

​Castleford Tigers have been confirmed to be in Super League in 2026 – but have only been given a B licence in Rugby League’s club grading.

​The Tigers were an A licence team for the 2025 season, but their score has now slipped below the 15-point mark and they finished in 11th place in the grading table – below their Challenge Cup conquerors Bradford Bulls who were a Championship side this year.

Treble winners Hull KR topped the club grading rankings with a total score of 17.85 out of a maximum 20 across the five grading pillars – Fandom, Finance, Stadium, Community and On-Field Performance – while Cas scored 14.66.

Featherstone Rovers, who did not put themselves forward for promotion from the Championship, are in 17th place with a 9.75 score that resulted in them being given a B licence.

The Tigers declared themselves “disappointed” with the grading score, but are confident they can regain their A licence next year.

In an open letter to supporters owner Martin Jepson said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to write to you all to ensure that you are aware that, despite a drop in our IMG grade, the future remains bright for Cas Tigers.

"We are disappointed by the score and the grade and we know that you will be too – but disappointment is all we should feel, because we know that everything looks much more positive for 2026.

"We are staying in the Super League. There is no additional revenue won or lost by being a Grade B rather than a Grade A and we now need to put 2025 firmly behind us and focus on our centenary year.

"Planning for 2026 began midway through last season. Ryan Carr will be arriving in the country imminently to coach a squad that we can all be genuinely excited about.

"Every indication we received throughout the year suggested that we would repeat last year’s score. Unfortunately, our lack of a media department earlier in the season, combined with a justified drop in attendance due to poor performance, has left us short of the standard we expect.

“We already know that my investment, along with the percentage of non-centralised turnover for 2026, is going to see us reach Grade A once again – and I am sure that Chris and Ryan will help ensure we have more success on the field too.”

Jepson added: "I remain committed to doing everything within my power to help Cas become a top-six Super League club — not just next year, but for many years to come.

"Work is well underway at the OneBore Stadium to ensure conditions are better for the players and for supporters too.

"This is a new era for our club and we can already see from membership sales that you are joining us on this journey. Together, we are going to create something special.”