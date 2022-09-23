Castleford Tigers announce signing of Albert Vete from Hull KR

The 29-year-old Tonga international will bring a wealth of playing experience to Castleford and will offer something different according to head coach Lee Radford.

In 2023 Vete will be sponsored by INFOJAM, who also sponsored the powerful prop during successful spell at Hull KR where he was a popular figure with the fans.

Vete began in rugby union at a young age, but made the switch to league with New Zealand Warriors where he played for four seasons before a two-year spell at Melbourne Storm.

Albert Vete in action for Hull KR against Hull. Picture: John Rushworth/SWpix.com

He came to England to play for Hull KR in 2021, helping them to the play-off semi-finals.

On his latest move, Vete told castlefordtigers.com: “I’m pumped and I can’t wait to get started.

"I’ve already started talking to some of the boys and I’ve done a few training sessions with Mahe (Fonua) and Bureta (Faraimo) trying to keep each other accountable during the off-season.

“It’s a really good crew and it’s a good vibe at the moment. I’m really looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and I know Radders (Lee Radford) has assembled a strong squad. I can’t wait to meet the staff and hit the ground running in November.”

Vete is looking to advance his game further under his new head coach Lee Radford, himself a former forward.

He explained: “I feel Radders is going to help a lot with my performance on the field and off the field. He’s a fellow front rower so he knows what it’s like. He’s seen it and done it all before so I can’t wait to get in amongst it and learn as much as I can off him.”

“Having the likes of Mahe, Bureta, and Suaia already at Cas is definitely going to make the transition easier, and I also played with George Lawler last year so I know he will be looking out for me as well. The Hull bus will be pumping that’s for sure.”

In his two seasons in Super League, Vete has not sampled The Mend-A-Hose Jungle atmosphere as a player due to injury or suspension and is eager to finally get to play on the Wheldon Road turf.

He said: “Unfortunately, this season I was suspended so didn’t play and last year I was injured so I’m yet to play at The Jungle. Just being on the sidelines, you can feel that atmosphere which is unreal.

“It’s definitely an old school stadium which is something you don’t really get back in the NRL where you play in grounds where the fans are right on top of you. I’m definitely looking forward to that moment where I run out at The Jungle for the first time.

“I try to be a force on the field with my running and my defence and I feel that I can definitely add to the Castleford squad with my aggression. I’m looking forward to playing with the squad who are already there, especially Paul McShane because I’m sick of him running circles around me on the field!

“Someone who I’ve watched a lot this year and thought that he plays with a lot of passion and skill is Joe Westerman. He’s someone I’m looking forward to learning off because he’s a very skillful player and is very passionate about his role.”

Tigers boss Radford reckons Vete will add something extra to his pack for next year.

He said: “He’s something a bit different and has a different shape to what we’ve got in the forward pack at the moment. His skillset is really high and speaking to players who he’s played with, the feedback on him off the field is fantastic too.