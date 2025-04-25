Castleford Tigers announce their Wheelchair Rugby League arrival with Trophy triumph

Castleford Tigers' Challenge Trophy winning line-up.

Castleford Tigers have announced their presence on the Wheelchair Rugby League scene with a stunning triumph in the Challenge Trophy.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers only founded their first Wheelchair team late last season, but emerged victorious from a gruelling day of competition to beat two stalwarts of the Championship competition in the knockout rounds, holding off Bradford Bulls in the semi-finals before sealing their triumph against North Wales Crusaders in the final.

Luis Domingos, who has returned to Wheelchair Rugby League with the Tigers after concentrating in recent years on Wheelchair Basketball, scored the winning try and was presented with the player of the match award by the former RFL vice president Pat Crawshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers head coach Ryan Innes is delighted with the progress made since he came to Castleford with the job of building up the Wheelchair team.

He said: “When you think we’ve only been up and running for a relatively short period of time, this is a fantastic boost for everyone.

“It was a great competition, showing the development there’s been in Wheelchair Rugby League, and a real team effort.

“Gary Atkinson led the team superbly and Charlie Hanson-Sykes was especially impressive considering he was new to Wheelchair Rugby League, and Luis was a worthy player of the match – it’s great that he is back in the sport."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innes added: “Cas started with a taster session in September, 2024, and in October I moved from coaching York to come onboard.

"Sessions initially started a little slow, and we were getting six or seven down to training, but we've recruited really well, brought some experienced players in, and we now run two teams – a first team that will be competing in the Championship East competition and a development team – and both teams are going from strength to strength.

“We were unbeaten in pre-season and entered into the Challenge Trophy, which is a competition for teams outside of Super League, and amazingly we won it, conceding only one try throughout the competition.

"This was a massive achievement for such a new club and this has announced our presence on the Wheelchair Rugby scene. We now look ahead to our first league game away to York, on May 10 and will be trying to continue our fantastic run, in a push for promotion to Super League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning Challenge Trophy team was Gary Atkinson (captain), Luis Domingos, Charlie Hanson-Sykes, Bev Walker, Steve Spruyt, Ashley Lockwood, Calum Japes, Jenson Westerman. Head coach Ryan Innes, development coach Ian Cholmondeley.

Training is from 7.30-9pm every Thursday at the Featherstone Sports Complex and is free of charge.

Tigers’ success would not be possible without the assistance of Steve Greatorex and the Wakefield whirlwinds basketball ball team, who have assisted in lending much need chairs.