Castleford Tigers bolster squad for start of 2025 Super League season

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber

Sports reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Castleford Tigers loan signing Ben Davies in action for St Helens last season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.complaceholder image
Castleford Tigers loan signing Ben Davies in action for St Helens last season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Castleford Tigers’ search for reinforcements ahead of the start of the 2025 Super League season has seen them bring in Ben Davies from St Helens with the possibility of a second signing before the end of the week.

The Tigers’ 18-16 cup defeat to Championship side Bradford Bulls highlighted some shortcomings in the team and they are aiming to plug some gaps in order to be as competitive as they can be in the campaign ahead.

Versatile St Helens back Davies has arrived on an initial two-week deal with a view to a season-long loan.

He has played 41 games for Saints since his debut in 2020, including 11 appearances last year, and came off the bench in last week's Challenge Cup win over West Hull.

The 24-year-old is in contention for a place in Danny McGuire’s squad for the trip to Hull KR where Cas will start their Super League season on Friday night.

He could be joined by former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley, who the Tigers are also heavily linked with signing.

On Davies’ signing a club statement said: "Ben Davies has joined Castleford Tigers on loan with a view to securing a permanent loan move for the upcoming Super League season.

"If his initial loan period is extended, Davies is available to play against his parent club Saints in round two."

Castleford are short of outside backs with Jason Qareqare and Louis Senior both currently injured. They will also start the new season without half-back Rowan Milnes and back rower Alex Mellor.

