Back to back victories for Wakefield Trinity while the Tigers have lost their last two games has piled the pressure on Cas and has left Last’s men just two points above the bottom with nine matches left.

With just four wins all season it is looking increasingly likely that it will be the men from the Jungle who will be filling the one relegation spot unless a dramatic turn round can be pulled off.

​“We are the ones who have got ourselves into this position, we are the ones who have got to get ourselves out of it,” said head coach Last.

Castleford Tigers' Jordan Turner looks set to be out of action for two months after dislocating his thumb. (Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There are nine games to go and we are right in it.

"We have got to focus on what we can do well and do better.

"We must make sure we take care of our own performances and not look too much at anybody else.

“If we perform like we know we can and improve ball control and stiffen up a little defensively, we know we can beat teams.

"We have just gone toe to toe with the form team in the competition, Leigh, for long periods. If we had a bit more possession we showed we could score points against them.

"That’s what we’re in control of, making sure we’re squeaky clean with that carry and play-the-ball and making sure that the passes hit the mark – all the fundamentals of the game, we need to make sure we do them better than we did (against Leigh).

“We are in this position because elements of our performance haven’t been good enough and some individuals haven’t found their best form.”

Last was disappointed with the manner of the 34-16 defeat to Leigh.

He explained: "We went into the game with a positive mindset. There was a good vibe and energy around the place.

“You’ve got to make your own luck and I just didn’t think we did enough in terms of getting into that grind and going set for set and earning the right to get field position. We made too many unforced errors."

On how new signing Jordan Johnstone went on his debut at hooker, he added: “He did okay. It’s a step up from what he’s been playing and he played about 55 minutes.

"His service was good, he defended okay. He will get better for more training with his team.

"Cain (Robb) came off the bench and gave us some good energy. We weren’t able to see what Cain’s all about because we didn’t have enough ball, but I thought he defended well, he hunted hard and came up with some good kick pressures and good contacts.

"They’ll be better for us moving forward, but it was a disappointing night.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down and be ready for the next game at Hull.”

Last has been hit with another blow with centre Jordan Turner suffering a suspected broken thumb that is likely to keep him out of action for a couple of months at such a crucial time.