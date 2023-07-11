Revitalised Wakefield Trinity 'still have a lot of hard work to do' says Mark Applegarth

A thrilling golden point success against Wigan Warriors came off the back of a convincing victory over Salford Red Devils and Applegarth’s men have also beaten a Leeds Rhinos side in the last month that has since been unbeaten.

It has lifted them to within two points of relegation rivals Castleford Tigers, who they have still to meet on home soil, and has given supporters real hope of another great escape act that would top last year’s effort.

But Trinity boss Applegarth wants his players to keep their feet on the ground, especially with another huge game immediately ahead at Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

David Fifita celebrates Wakefield Trinity's memorable golden point win over Wigan Warriors with the fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

He said: "A few weeks ago we were something like 1-50 relegation favourites but we never get too low or too high.

"We surf our own wave and nothing changes from us. We will enjoy a good win but we will work as hard as ever on focusing on what we need to do and putting in a good performance against Huddersfield.

"It's pointless putting in performances like that and getting carried away with yourselves and getting caught again. We're definitely humble enough to know that we've still got a lot of hard work to do."

Applegarth praised WIll Dagger, who has stepped into a half-back role superbly in recent weeks and was the extra-time drop goal hero against Wigan.​

He added: "I thought they were all outstanding, but massive credit to Daggs.

"How he handled that situation is the sign of a top class performer. He's got some tremendous skills and is a real deep-thinker.

"He was beating himself up with some of the kicks he'd done earlier in the game and how he responded is a sign of a topquality player. With the pressure Wigan put him under as well, it was outstanding.

"I knew all about Daggs from his time in the youth system here until he signed at Warrington. It's pleasing to see him mature.

"He's still got his best years in front of him. He's got an excellent kick on him, his composure is getting better and better and his confidence is getting right up there.

"We've got a very talented player on our hands."

Trinity, meanwhile, have issued an injury update on players who are currently out of action.

Definitely out for the rest of the season are winger Lewis Murphy and hooker or half-back Morgan Smith, who now requires surgery on his foot.

Jordan Crowther has a calf injury and is on track to be back in action at the end of the month while Isaac Shaw and Mason Lino are expected to be in contention for this week’s game with Huddersfield.