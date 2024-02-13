Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard looking for big backing from fans to turn Mend-A-Hose Jungle into 'cauldron'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Tigers did beat local rivals Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity in key matches at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in 2023, but also suffered some bad losses on their home turf, being nilled by Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants.

And first up in 2024 are the Grand Final winners Wigan on Saturday so it will be a big test straight away of whether Cas can turn their ground back into the fortress it once was.

They are hoping for a big backing from fans after a generally positive pre-season which has given the first team squad a fresh new look. Ticket sales are already reported to be going well at the start of the week despite it being the first live Super League game to be shown on the BBC.

Craig Lingard is hoping for fans to turn the Mend-A-Hose Jungle into a cauldron for the first Super League game of the new season on Saturday. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Home form is going to be big for this season,” said head coach Lingard.

"Last year we didn’t really use it to our advantage and we need to make sure that when teams come to Castleford they get that experience that it’s a difficult place to come to.

"It used to be a cauldron and we need to make sure that people can’t hear themselves think.

"We want Castleford to bea ground where teams don’t like coming.

"It’s a little bit unique now compared to the other grounds, the new modern stadiums that are out there and don’t necessarily have that atmosphere.

"At Castleford you are right on top of the players, the echo reverberates around the ground.

"We need the roof coming off when we come out on Saturday and hopefully that can galvanise the team, galvanise everybody within the club and it can be a positive day."

Lingard will check on the fitness of several players before naming his first team as a Super League head coach, but the side is likely to include most of the names that were on the teamsheet for the final warm-up game against Huddersfield Giants with up to seven of the off season signings likely to be involved.