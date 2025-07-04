Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire aims to get to bottom of ‘attitude’ problem after defeat to Giants

Zac Cini challenges for a high ball with Huddersfield Giants' George Flanagan. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Danny McGuire questioned the attitude of his players after a lack lustre performance saw them lose to second from bottom Huddersfield Giants at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Supporters had been angry at the officials in the unlucky defeat to second from top Wigan Warriors the week before, but the anger was directed at the players this time as – a red hot three minutes just before half-time apart – they were way below par

And the Tigers could have no complaints as despite coming from 12-0 down to be level at half-time they were to become only the third side to lose to the Giants in Super League this season, eventually going down 30-12.

"I thought we we really flat and start slow and I don’t think we wanted to do anything that needed energy and effort," said head coach McGuire.

Chris Atkin chips ahead for Castleford Tigers. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"We just went through the motions and the better team won.

"It was probably one of the worst games of Super League I’ve seen, they deserved it and we were really, really poor.

"We should just turn up with the right attitude and I don’t think we did – I need to find out why. We need to represent this club better than we did.

"We have not earned the right to put the cue in the rack yet and some of the players did that.”

Castleford Tigers' Louis Senior gets a pass away against his former club. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The error-ridden performance started so promisingly with the visitors down to 12 men with Zac Woolford sent to the sin-bin in the opening minute for a late tackle.

But Cas were unable to take advantage of their extra man and in fact it was Huddersfield who went ahead when a long kick downfield was not followed up by a good chase and full-back George Flanagan launched a counter attack, carried on by Jacob Gagai and finished off by Tui Lolohea

The next half-hour showed why both teams are in the bottom three with mistakes in good areas denying them the chance to put more points on the board.

The Giants did add to their lead seven minutes from half-time when centre Halsall sliced through some out of shape defending and Flanagan's touchline conversion made it 12-0.

Suddenly the Tigers shook into life as they moved the ball wide deep in their own half and ex-Giants player Louis Senior made a strong break to earn good field position from which Rowan Milnes sent George Lawler over for a try goaled by Milnes.

Amazingly there was time for another Cas try before the break with Zac Cini bursting through two attempted tackles to finish strongly. With Milnes converting again it was 12-12 and all to play for in the second half.

Home fans will have been feeling confident their team had got over their early lethargy and would push on to win in the second 40, But the mistake-ridden display from here on had those supporters leaving before the final hooter.

They did bomb two great try chances, but coughed up possession in their own half too many times, gave away silly penalties and looked as bad as they have done at any point this year – and that is saying something.

Josh Simm came close to putting the hosts ahead as he chased Deajarn Asi's kick, but was unable to touch the ball down.

Taane Milne then came within a whisker of a try for the Giants when not quite able to touch down Lolohea's kick ahead.

But he was not to be denied soon after when he took advantage of some soft defending out wide.

Cas should have hit back when they worked space for winger Innes Senior to go over in the corner, but the ball slipped out of his grasp as he attempted to ground it over the line.

Their opponents soon punished them with a march downfield that ended with a penalty for a high shot that led to Flanagan kicking a penalty.

The Tigers huffed and puffed for the remainder and Huddersfield scored again when Flanagan raced onto Lolohea's pass to score.

It summed up the Tigers' night when in the last minute Asi gifted Lolohea the ball and he raced clear for a long distance try.