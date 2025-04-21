Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire 'confident' wins will come

George Lawler is tackled by Wakefield Trinity's former Castleford Tigers forward Mike McMeeken. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

​Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire believes results will improve for his side if they can replicate their efforts from the narrow derby defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Although he was disappointed by the 13-12 loss to their local rivals McGuire was “proud” of his players’ display and saw some big steps forward that can stand the Tigers in good stead if they can now consistently perform at this level.

He said: "That’s the type of performance we’ve been striving for.

"We got lots we can be happy with and lots we can learn from and get better with so I’m pleased.

"I'm obviously disappointed we didn’t get the result, but really proud of the performance, especially the first half.

"I thought we were really clinical and disciplined. We had good attitude, everything we have been speaking about and trying to work on we put into practice. It was just a collective will to play tough.

"We’ve had really good moments this year where we’ve looked a good team with the ball and defensively thinking back to the first game against Hull KR when we were really gritty. We just need to do it consistently, we need to do it again next week and the week after.”

Asked about whether he can see some wins coming, McGuire said: “Yes, we will. I’m confident of that – we are doing some good things.

"The players are working hard, they care, they are committed and we’ll get there.”

The Tigers will hope to take renewed confidence into their game against bottom of the table Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon with pressure on to return to winning ways.

"They are all important games and next week will be good, it will be a good challenge for us,” added McGuire.

"Huddersfield are doing it tough and I think Robbo’s (Giants head coach) got injuries coming out of his ears, he’s struggling to put a team together.

"But our focus again will be about making sure we are in a position to play well and focusing on ourselves.

"Tom Amone has joined us, we’ll have Brad Singleton back. Louis Senior’s not far away and we’ll have Innes Senior back so we are looking a bit healthier. We’ve got competition for places now, which is good.”