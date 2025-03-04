Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire hoping for patience after tough start

Zac Cini leads a charge out for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: John Victor

Danny McGuire has called for patience after a disappointing start to his time as head coach did not get any better with another defeat to local rivals Leeds Rhinos.

The Tigers are yet to win in 2025 and their 38-24 loss at Headingley flattered them as it was only three late tries – when the players finally showed what they could do with the game already lost – that prevented a heavier looking defeat against McGuire’s former club.

It was a tough return to the ground where he was a playing star for McGuire, but he reiterated that Cas were still at early stages in their rebuilding job.

He said: “People expect it today and I get that because I'm impatient too. I want it today, I want it now – but we're not quite there.

"I want my players to fight, battle and be scrapping away. We showed that but have a period of 30-40 minutes where some of the things we do just aren't good enough. That hurts you.

"We need to learn from that and be better the next time we get an opportunity, which is on Friday.

"When things aren't quite going for you, you've just to keep believing, keep working hard and doing the things that have got you where you are.

"We know it was never going to happen overnight so there has to be an element of patience there, but I get that we need to see a little bit more. That's what we need to bring on Friday."

The next game already has a look of a must-win about it as Cas host Salford Red Devils, who have also had a tough start to the campaign and are winless in Super League.

The Tigers are still on the lookout for a prop forward addition, particularly after the departure of the vasty experienced Liam Watts.

The 34-year-old left by mutual agreement last week after playing almost 150 games in two spells with the club.

Cas boss McGuire explained the decision: “I sat with Wattsy and we had a really honest discussion about what he wants and what I need at the club going forwards and we agreed the time was right for him to pursue other avenues, both on and off the pitch.

"He is a great pro and has been a great servant to Cas and we wish him well with the next stage of his career and what comes next.”

Watts said: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Cas, it’s my hometown club so it will always be in my heart and there are no hard feelings, I wish Magsy and the boys well.

"We sat down and had an honest conversation about the future and what works best for both parties and we have both agreed that the best thing for me and my career is to seek a new challenge.

"Like I say, I wish the club well and I look forward to what comes next.”