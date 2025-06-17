Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire: Hull win can give players confidence boost for big tests ahead

Liam Horne celebrates with Castleford Tigers fans at Hull. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Danny McGuire’s belief that the hard work on the training pitch was about to pay off was backed up by Castleford Tigers’ display and victory at Hull FC.

While results had not completely backed up the head coach’s confidence in recent weeks there was plenty in the manner of their latest performance to see some green shoots, particularly as it was the first time they had beaten a top six Super League side in 2025.

And McGuire is hoping the victory will give his players confidence as they head for major tests in their next two games at home to Hull KR on Thursday then against Wigan Warriors on Saturday week.

He said: "Our preparation and practice has been really good and I was confident we were going to play well – and the players did their talking out on the field.

"For us at the minute it’s about performance, winning and getting some confidence.

"We’ve got a tough block and two tough games coming up in the next couple of weeks against probably the best two teams in the competition. It’ll be a really good challenge for us and I think we’re in a good place to attack it.

"I really want us to compete and challenge and do something special. We can and we showed against a top four, top five side that we can compete.

"We showed at Warrington for large parts that we can compete with them. Hull KR, who we play next, we only lost by a point to them in the early part of the year.

"There’s been lots of promising signs, but ultimately you need to win. We should gets loads of confidence out of it, I hope the players do and I’ll be trying to instil that in them.”

Castleford will be without PNG international hooker Judah Rimbu, whose short spell with the Tigers came to an end when he joined PNG Hunters.

With Cas having three other hooker options in Liam Horne, Chris Atkin and Cain Robb opportunities were limited for Rimbu, who played 10 games after joining the club for this season.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester said “I would like to thank Judah for his time and efforts at the club, he wanted first team opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn’t guarantee them and after amicable discussions granted him release by mutual agreement. We’d like to wish him the best for the future.”

Rimbu said: “I’d like to thank the fans and supporters who have welcomed me to the club, but I’ve decided to move on. The club gave me the opportunity to play Super League and I’ll always be thankful for the chance they gave me; it’s a mutual agreement between myself and the club, I’m doing what’s best for the club and what’s best for myself."