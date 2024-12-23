Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire sees 'a leader' in Sam Wood
McGuire surprised many when he named Wood as the skipper for the 2025 season.
The 27-year-old had no prior captaincy experience and has only been with the Tigers for a year, but his boss has backed the centre to prove his leadership qualities next year and beyond.
He said: "The way Woody carries himself, I see a leader in him and somebody who is very professional, has the players' respect and understands the game.
"I've got a good relationship with him and just felt like we needed to change a little bit with a younger influence among the leaders.
"We've got some senior guys there that are going to have a big responsibility as well as helping the younger leaders and engaging with them.
"We’re thinking tomorrow and this week, but we’re also thinking down the line and wanting to develop a captain.
"I remember Kev (Sinfield) getting the captaincy for Leeds at 22 and that decision probably got questioned. He ended up being one of the best captains the game has ever seen.
"Sometimes you get an opportunity when you're probably not ready, but as a coach it comes down to a gut feeling. I think he'll do an amazing job, I really do."
McGuire knows plenty about being a captain, having taken over from Sinfield at the Rhinos and leading them to Grand Final glory against Castleford in his farewell game in 2017.
“A good captain will always lead by example and do the right thing but they don't overspeak either,” he explained.
"They know when it's the right time to speak and will let others voice their opinions as well.
"I think Woody will be a really good leader all those things considered."
McGuire is also hoping the captaincy will help Wood push his game and help him win regular international call-ups.
He added: "He's already on the fringes of the England squad and I think he's ready to step up and really make a mark on the competition.
"Everyone can see the potential. He was really, really strong in some of the games last year.
"I want to see him grow as a player as well as a captain."