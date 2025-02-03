Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire sees improvement against Hull in second pre-season outing

Despite going down to another pre-season defeat head coach Danny McGuire was happy with aspects of Castleford Tigers’ performance against Hull FC.

The Tigers went down 16-10 in Joe Westerman’s testimonial game at Wheldon Road, but McGuire saw some definite improvement from the display the previous week at Wakefield Trinity.

He said: "We were disappointed we didn’t get the result, but there is some improvement there – we can say we’re good in this area, but we need to fix up another area.

"You are aiming for perfection and we’re a little bit away from that at the minute, but we’ll keep working hard, we’ll iron out some problems and talk about about some of the things we did well as well.

"I thought collectively first half we were strong. Zac Cini was decent, his footwork and he carried the ball strong. Tex Hoy was probably the best player on the field in the first half, he looked really sharp and busy.

"Daejarn Asi and Judah as a combination are probably going to have to take time to gel so we’ll give them time and keep working with them and they will get there.

"Second half was probably not how we wanted to play. We conceded two really soft tries that were criminal, really. That was really disappointing, but there’s definitely improvement from what we dished up last week.”

Cas were good value for a 10-4 half-time lead after scoring two tries through Josh Simm and Innes Senior who finished off smart moves.

In between Jordan Rapana went over for Hull, who improved after the break to go on to win with tries by Jed Cartwright and Amir Bourouh.