Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford: 'We created enough opportunities to win two games'

Radford was perplexed by his side’s inability on several occasions to turn promising breaks into points and said key lessons would have to be learned.

​"In terms of opportunities, I thought we probably created enough to win two games,” he commented.

"It was incredible to watch. But that's where we've got to develop and grow as a team – to learn how to stay in that fight and show that stiffness that the Saints players have shown putting four rings on their fingers.

Jake Mamo was in the thick of the action for Castleford Tigers against St Helens before having to go off with a back injury. Picture: Tony Johnson

"Our focus with the ball was to finish further upfield to be able to kick better, not to score on every opportunity. That penny just didn't drop unfortunately.

"We got into a bit of space and almost forgot what to do with it.

"Credit where credit is due. The reason they've got such a target on their back is because of their ability to stay in arm wrestles and land that sucker punch when that opportunity presents itself."

Radford left four players out from the previous week’s defeat at Hull – Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, Mahe Fonua and Suaia Matagi and admitted it had been "a difficult week for me as a coach."

He added: “I've had that knot in my stomach because of what went on last week, but we can do something with this performance.

"It's the oldest coach's cliche in the book that I didn't see last week coming. The response this week was far better."