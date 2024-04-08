Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​While the 36-24 victory and exciting attacking display against Salford Red Devils gave everyone a lift at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle the Tigers lost Liam Watts to a head injury early in the game while Joe Westerman and Josh Simm suffered calf and arm injuries and Paul McShane was a late call-off after injuring his hamstring in the warm-up.

On the eve of the match prop George Lawler was also admitted into hospital with a small bleed on the brain and it will all lead to a selection headache for head coach Craig Lingard for this Sunday’s Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at home to Wigan Warriors.

The Tigers could be without as many as 15 players for the meeting with the Super League champions with Luke Hooley, George Griffin, Rowan Milnes, Nixon Putt, Muizz Mustapha, Charbel Tasipale, Jason Qareqare, Will Tate, Fltcher Rooney and Albert Vete already on the treatment table and unable to take part against Salford.

Joe Westerman in action for Castleford Tigers against Salford Red Devils before he had to come off injured. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

“We’ve lost four bodies that are potentially out next week,” Lingard said after the Salford game.

"Wattsy will definitely be out because he failed his HIA. I would imagine Macca will be out because it’s a hamstring injury. Josh Simm has his arm in a sling so he’ll be going to hospital.

"We had 12 people out on the treatment bench before today’s game and that’s another three.”

Lingard may now look to the transfer and loan market to boost numbers in his squad.

He added: “We’re really low on numbers so we need a few reinforcements this week if we can.”

Lingard could, however, look back on his first Super League victory as a head coach as the Tigers overcame their adversity to beat a Salford side they had already lost to in 2024.

He said: “We lost our three most influential senior players so I am really pleased with the mental toughness and resilience the players showed.

"I am massively pleased for the boys. One game doesn’t make a season and we know we still have lots of room for improvement, but we’ve had some bad weekends so we might as well enjoy this one.