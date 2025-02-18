Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire backing team to get confidence boost from display against Hull KR

Zac Cini about to go over for a try on his Super League debut for Castleford Tigers at Hull KR. Picture: John Victor

​Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire is backing his players to build on the promise of their opening Super League game at Hull KR.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers were largely written off ahead of their first match of the 2025 league season after a difficult build-up, including their Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Bradford Bulls.

But they matched opponents who reached last year’s Grand Final, led for much of the contest and would have won had Tex Hoy been able to land a late penalty kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In attack the Tigers looked sharp in the first half and in defence in the second half they scrambled superbly to make it hard as possible for Rovers to achieve their expected victory.

An extra-time golden point drop-goal by Mikey Lewis ultimately left Cas with nothing to show for their big efforts, but head coach McGuire believes they will be boosted by their performance.

He said: "We will get lots of confidence from that.

"People write you off and challenge you – which is good, it’s sport. Everyone’s aware of what was said after last week and I’m really pleased for the players that they were able to step up and show we can be a team.

"We are going to get better, I promise you that. We’ll keep working hard and will be ready for next week against St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve learned the players are tough and they care about who they are playing for, the badge and each other.”

McGuire added: “We responded to a not great performance last week and some of the things we did last week weren’t what we’d been practising or spoken about.

"I asked them for a response and I thought they did. They worked unbelievably hard for each other, committed to each other and showed passion.

"We didn’t get the result so I’m disappointed we don’t get the points for the effort, but if we show up like that every week we give ourselves a good chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have asked them to do it again next week and the week after and then the week after. That’s where we need to get to.

"We are not quite there at the minute. There are some things that we need to keep working on, but I couldn’t be any more prouder.”

After one big test Cas now face another when they play their first home game of the season against a St Helens team fresh from an 82-0 thrashing of Salford. Kick-off on Saturday is 8pm.