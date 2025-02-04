Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire excited by Challenge Cup test against Bradford Bulls

Head coach Danny McGuire is looking forward to the test of his first competitive game in charge of ​Castleford Tigers when they play the tie of the round in the Betfred Challenge Cup at Bradford on Sunday.

After recruiting well Bradford Bulls are expected to challenge for the Championship title in 2025 and will be fancying their chances of pulling off an upset in their third round tie against the Tigers at Odsal.

With Cas beaten in both of their pre-season matches they have not had a smooth preparation for the real stuff and McGuire is expecting his team to be tested.

He said: I’m excited for it – I wish I could play.

Innes Senior was a try scorer in Castleford Tigers' second pre-season outing when they lost 16-10 to Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"There’s some good signs for us, but I’m going to get hit straight in the face next week with a really tough Challenge Cup game.

"I’ll be instilling into the lads to be prepared for what’s going to be a tough game over there.

"BBC have picked it so they think there’s a potential ambush and we have to be ready for that, be ready to fight back. And that’s what we’ll do.”

McGuire revealed that his line-up for the cup clash will include young back Fletcher Rooney, who looked lively when he came on in the Joe Westerman testimonial match against Hull.

He explained: “He’ll play somewhere in the team will Fletch, I’ve already made that decision.

"I thought his effort and some of the things he did in the second half were good and we will find a way to get him in somewhere.

"I really, really rate him and think he’s going to be a star of the future. He’s still young, but I think physically he’s ready.”

Off the field the proposed deadline for Martin Jepson to take up the option to complete the buy out of the club has been extended three months.

A club statement explained: “A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes since October to complete the due diligence necessary. However, there are some areas that required deeper investigation and took longer than expected, which have meant completing the option agreement has not been possible.

“As a result, both parties have agreed to extend the option agreement deadline to the end of April, to allow that work to be fully completed.

"It is important to note this does not affect anything in the day-to-day running of the club. Martin Jepson still retains full operational responsibility for Castleford Tigers.”