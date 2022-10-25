Last is helping mastermind a campaign that has started brilliantly for England with a 60-6 opening victory over Samoa followed up by a 42-18 beating of France.

The Three Lions now face Greece at Bramall Lane on Saturday before the big matches start to kick in when the competition enters the knockout stages.

Last is enjoying the experience of international rugby league and is confident it will his help his coaching development.

Andy Last is enjoying his role as England assistant coach. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He said: “You get the opportunity to work with elite players from our Super League competition. I’m a young coach in terms of age and I want to continue my development and gather as much information to try and improve as a coach.

"Sometimes you learn things from the players themselves because they’ve worked with some of the top coaches, so being able to ask them questions has been great for my development.

“Working behind the scenes with the staff you learn a great deal. I’ve certainly enjoyed it and embraced the opportunity I’ve been given.”

Last explained what it would mean to him to be part of a winning England team should they win the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Winning the competition is not something that I have thought too much about, but it’s something that I’d reflect on fondly if it did happen.

"At the moment we are just focusing on giving the players the best opportunity to showcase themselves and I think if we can create a culture it will give us the best chance of winning.

“Being part of a successful World Cup team is something you dream about as a kid and to be lining up as part of the England coaching staff is something I am immensely proud of. Hopefully, we can do the country proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Tigers PDRL skipper Nick Kennedy, meanwhile, scored two tries and was announced as the BBC’s man of the match as England beat Australia 58-6 in their opening PDRL World Cup match at Warrington.