Gareth O'Brien joins two other former Castleford Tigers players in signing for Leigh Leopards

With the Tigers having signed two half-backs in Gareth Widdop and Jacob Miller and having two more in their squad in Danny Richardson and Callum McLelland opportunities were likely to be limited for O’Brien next year, but he will be more confident of first team rugby league with the promoted team.

O’Brien has played in an umber of roles for Cas, playing for the club on 43 occasions and scoring eight tries as well as kicking 15 goals plus five drop goals, including two game winning moments in the Tigers’ run to the Challenge Cup Final in 2021.

Head coach Lee Radford paid thanks to O’Brien: “Even though I only worked with Gaz for 12 months I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him.

Gareth O'Brien has joined Leigh Leopards. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"This season he’s played a number of positions for us at Cas and I’m sure that utility value will be good for Leigh as they come into Super League.

“Leigh came in and made an inquiry for Gaz during the season and offered him a couple of years closer to home, so he leaves with our well wishes and I want to place on record my thanks to Gaz for all his efforts as a Tiger.”

Castleford Tigers have placed on record their gratitude to Gareth for all of his hard work since joining the club in 2020 and wish him and his family all the best for the future.

