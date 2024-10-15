Castleford Tigers confident they can make the grade when IMG announcement comes this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Castleford Tigers remain confident they will be keeping their Super League place when the big announcement is made on who has made the grade under the new system in force from 2025 onwards.

With the 2024 domestic season having drawn to a close with the Super League Grand Final last weekend all eyes are now on IMG who are set to reveal the 12 teams to play in next year’s top flight.

Positions will be decided by the granting of A and B licenses based on points accumulated for a number of factors and an announcement is expected by the end of this month.

Waiting for a final decision is not helping clubs like Castleford get on with planning for their next campaign. But although the Tigers were right on the borderline for a place in Super League based on initial guideline gradings revealed for last year the club believes it has made significant improvements that could even see it granted an ‘A’ licence, which would guarantee no relegation.

Craig Lingard is confident Castleford Tigers will be one of the teams in Super League next year. Picture: John Victor

Among those improvements have been marginally better results this year, increased finance with a new director on board, new seats put in and a new giant screen. Crowds, meanwhile, have remained decent despite a couple of difficult years on the pitch when the team has struggled to compete with the big clubs.

"We believe we're right on the cusp of being a grade A club,” said head coach Craig Lingard.

"If we get a grade A in October, how many people will be shaking their heads wondering where that has come from since the start of the season?

"But we've been doing our work quietly and are really comfortable and confident that we're going to be a Super League club next year."

Castleford, meanwhile, have paid tribute to club legend Brian Lockwood who died last week, aged 78.

Lockwood won two Challenge Cups with hometown club Castleford and a third during his time at Hull KR, claiming the Lance Todd Trophy in the process, before making it four wins as a Widnes player. He played 231 first team games for Castleford, scoring 38 tries and eight goals.

“Brian was without doubt a giant of the Castleford club,” said the Tigers. “His contribution of steel and aggression were integral to the success of the club and he leaves behind a proud record of a local lad made good.

"He made his debut on Saturday, April 16, 1966 in a home 12-10 victory over Leeds and made his final appearance on Friday, March 7, 1975 at home in a 12-15 defeat to Salford.

“He was born with a rugby league pedigree, being a cousin of Roger Millward and having an uncle, Herbert "Clon" Sherwood who was a member of the great Huddersfield team that won all four trophies in a season.

"Brian signed for Castleford from the highly successful junior section of the club and worked his way into the first team, becoming a regular by the time the team made it to their first Wembley appearance for 34 years in 1969.

"He took his place in the pack alongside Dennis Hartley, Clive Dickinson, Johnny Ward, Mick Redfearn and Malcolm Reilly. A group to strike fear into any opponents.

"When he finally retired Brian took over pub restaurants and typically made a success of them, all in his local area around Castleford.

"After some cajoling, he was finally convinced to write a book about his career and this was published around 18 months ago in a fitting tribute to the man and his legacy.

"The club would like to offer their sincere condolences to his wife Anne and his three children at this difficult time.”