Castleford Tigers confirm ‘significant’ Australian signing for 2026

Director of rugby Chris Chester believes bringing in Australian playmaker Blake Taaffe is a “significant” signing for Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers have confirmed the capture of Taaffe on a three-year deal set to start ahead of the 2026 season.

The 26-year-old joins the club from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, bringing with him valuable NRL experience.

Taaffe made his debut in 2021 for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and has since made 44 NRL appearances.

Known for his energy and versatility, Taaffe offers strong options at both full-back and in the halves, making him a valuable addition to the squad.

And Chester is delighted to have him on board for next year.

He said: “It’s another significant signing for the club and he will play a huge part of rebuild in 2026.

"Blake is a player that possesses lightning speed and someone who can play in the halves and at full-back.

"Blake is one of a handful of signings we expect to announce in the coming weeks.”

Taaffe said: “I spoke with Chris Chester and he told me where the club was heading and the plans, I said straight away that I was keen and wanted to be a part of it.

"I’m really keen to see what we are building over the next few years and I’m just really excited to get over there and get stuck into it with the boys.

"It’s time for me to get out of my comfort zone and it’s something fresh for me that’s going to get the best of my game. There’s no better place to do it than Castleford Tigers.

"I’m a competitor whether it’s in training or in a game.

“One of my goals is to come over there and really push for a top six spot with the boys and contribute anyway possible.”