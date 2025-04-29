Castleford Tigers continue signing spree with addition of Salford player

Chris Atkin has joined Castleford Tigers. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers have carried on their mid-season signing spree by bringing in half-back or hooker Chris Atkin from Salford Red Devils.

Atkin is the Tigers’ fourth addition in the last two weeks following Tom Amone and loan forwards Jordan Dezaria and Hugo Salabrio as they look to strengthen a squad that looked short of numbers.

Widnes-born Atkin began his career with Swinton Lions and had three seasons at Hull KR, where he was a teammate of Tigers coach Danny McGuire, before joining Salford in 2020.

He was capped by England Knights in 2018 and brings with him a wealth of Super League experience.

A statement from the Castleford club said: “The Tigers are pleased to announce the acquisition of Chris Atkin from Salford Red Devils. The 32-year-old play-making half-back/hooker joins Castleford with immediate effect.”

Atkin, who played 110 games for Salford, told the Red Devils’ website: “It has been an honour to represent this club for so many years. Thank you to the fans, players and staff for everything, Salford will always feel like home for me and my family and hold a special place in our lives.”

A club statement added: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Chris for his incredible contributions to the Red Devils over his five-year stay and wish him all the best with the rest of his career.”

Atkin joins former Salford teammate Brad Singleton, who signed for the Tigers in March, and is in contention to make his debut on Sunday against Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend.