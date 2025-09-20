Castleford Tigers denied last game victory despite stunning late comeback at St Helens

Sam Wood scored a try and set up a try in Castleford Tigers' narrow defeat at St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers finished the Super League season as they started it – with a gutsy effort and an unlucky defeat against one of the big boys.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between there have been many disappointments in a campaign in which the Tigers finished second from bottom and there will be plenty glad to see the back of the 2025 fixtures.

But at least there were some signs of spirit in the final game against a St Helens side admittedly with thoughts of next week’s play-offs on the minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in February the Tigers were edged out 19-18 at eventual table toppers Hull KR in the league opener and their last game of the season brought another close contest against a side that finished in fifth – with Saints having to cling on at the finish to complete a 26-24 win.

Hat-trick hero: Will Tate. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Cas started and finished the game strongly and both sides crossed for five tries, so it was an inability to kick conversions – most from wide positions – that ultimately cost them a surprise victory. A consistent goal kicker is clearly one of the priorities for next year if the team is to improve.

Whether Will Tate is part of the Tigers future is not clear, but he did his chances of being involved no harm as he crossed for a hat-trick of tries and took the Sky Sports man of the match despite finishing on the losing side.

After Noah Stephens crashed over for a fifth minute Saints try the first of Tate’s scores, following a smart Tex Hoy pass, showed that the visitors had come to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Sam Wood superbly sent Tate over for his second try on 27 minutes and Hoy converted they held a surprise 10-6 lead.

Tex Hoy kicked two goals from five attempts for Castleford Tigers at St Helens. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

But the home team led 16-10 at the break as Kyle Feldt and James Bell went over, the latter only being given his score because it was sent up as a try and the video referee said there was insufficient evidence to overturn.

St Helens started the second half strongly as well and Feldt collected his second try from Jonny Lomax’s well judged kick before tagging on the extras.

It looked all over when Jon Bennison added Saints’ fifth try despite a suspicion of a forward pass to him to make it 26-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But to their credit the Tigers produced a spirited effort and in the last six minutes almost pulled off a stunning victory.

Wood gave them hope when emphatically finishing off a decent move that included a long pass out to the wing by Daejarn Asi.

From the next set they were in again with Tate completing his hat-trick with a scamper over from dummy-half after a weakness in the home defence had been spotted.

And straight from the restart a third try in five minutes was forthcoming. It was one of the tries of the season too as Hoy chipped the ball over from deep in his own half, Tate collected and kicked on again for Liam Horne to follow up to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoy finally kicked his second conversion to bring the scores to within two points, but with only one set left Cas were unable to score again.

For interim head coach Chris Chester it was a decent send-off and he was happy with the way his team had gone about their last game.

He said: “I’m proud of the way the guys fought back.

"These guys have copped a fair bit and I have copped a fair bit. But we saw some fighting spirit which is a big positive to take into 2026.

"We have been through a lot as a group. It has been a challenging year on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the fans, they have put up with a lot this year and not had a great deal to cheer about. They came across in their numbers over the Pennines and sung all the way through – I cannot thank them guys enough for their support. I look forward to seeing them all in 2026.”

Chester added: "I am glad that's my final game and I am pretty sure it will be my final game as head coach. I don't want to be a head coach ever again.

"I love doing what I do (being director of rugby). That's my strength, picking players and watching them.”