Castleford Tigers' efforts to beat Warrington Wolves earn praise from ‘proud’ Chester

Castleford Tigers' Tom Amone celebrates his side's victory over Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Interim head coach Chris Chester hailed his players’ efforts as Castleford Tigers stunned play-offs chasing Warrington Wolves at a soggy Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

On a wet afternoon in Castleford home fans’ spirits were far from dampened as their team showed commendable spirit to run out deserving 20-14 winners.

In the process the Tigers ended their four-match losing run and looked much improved from the side that had lost to bottom two teams Salford and Huddersfield in the previous two weeks.

Tries by Daejarn Asi and George Lawler helped Cas to a 12-10 lead at half-time and some good defending plus Josh Simm’s try and Chris Atkin’s two goals – to add to his two from the opening half – sealed victory for the hosts.

Castleford's Josh Simm celebrates as he is about to score a try against Warrington. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"I’m extremely proud,” said Chester after his second game in charge of the Cas team. “We’ve been lacking a bit of confidence and self belief throughout the club and it’s really pleasing that we were willing to try things.

"We needed a response after last week and I certainly felt we got one.

"We spoke about energy levels and I thought our energy levels were good.

"I thought Joe Westerman through the middle was outstanding and George Lawler was very good. The starting pack got us off to a very solid start.

Fletcher Rooney is tackled by Warrington's Lachlan Fitzgibbon. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“In these conditions you have to kick the ball well and on the whole I think we did that."

It did not look good for Castleford initially as they fell behind after just six minutes when it seemed so easy for the Wolves to carve them open.

After Marc Sneyd's high kick was spilled by young full-back Fletcher Rooney – who went on to have a solid game to show his promise again – Ben Currie sent Sam Stone through for the opening try and it looked like being a long afternoon again for the home faithful.

But the home side dug in and hit back to level on 12 minutes as Asi finished powerfully then Atkin tagged on the extras.

Warrington missed a golden chance to regain the lead when unable to make the most of a two-on-one chance on a clean break and quickly paid for the miss as the Tigers marched downfield to score their second try.

There was an element of luck to it as Asi’s grubber kick evaded Lachlan Fitzgibbon as he aimed to gather on the ground and Lawler was able to pounce to ground the ball over the line.

Cas then came under big pressure and did well to resist for a spell before Jake Thewlis squeezed in at the corner for a well taken unconverted try.

The hosts could have scored again when Zac Cini's charge for the line saw him come up inches short and he was harshly judged to have knocked on when a penalty ought to have been forthcoming with the Tigers player held down after the tackle had been made. But they could be pleased to be holding a 12-10 interval advantage.

The second half saw Warrington initially make all the running as Rooney had to defend well to deny George Williams as he chased his own kick through and another kick from Williams was almost touched down by Thewlis.

However, the Tigers’ defensive efforts were rewarded when they finally managed to get good field position and Atkin landed a penalty to stretch the lead.

It could have been more than two points as Tom Amone was well placed to catch a bouncing ball only to be denied by a deliberate play by the offside Fitzgibbon.

But better was to come when Marc Sneyd lost the ball after a fine tackle by Jeremiah Simbiken and Atkin broke away. He did not have the legs to go all the way, but found Cini in support and in turn the Australian centre passed to winger Simm who gleefully completed the move for what turned out to be the match clinching try.

Warrington made it a nervy finish, however, after one of their best moves of the day led to Josh Thewlis racing for the line. Alex Mellor seemingly came out of nowhere to bring him down inches short, but his tackle was high and resulted in a penalty and a sin-binning for the Tigers forward.

It meant the home team had a big 10 minutes to play near the end of the game with 12 men and their defence was opened up when Stefan Ratchford beat Innes Senior to the ball to ground Williams' grubber kick.

With the conversion wide they remained six points ahead and missed a great chance to nudge further in front when Asi sent a drop-goal attempt wide.

But they held on in the final minutes to register only their fifth win of the year.