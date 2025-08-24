Castleford Tigers fade after promising start against Catalans Dragons in France

Castleford Tigers players try to stop Catalans Dragons' Fouad Yaha from scoring a try. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The end of the season seemingly cannot come soon enough for Castleford Tigers.

With a shake-up in the pipeline it seems they are going through the motions in the remainder of the 2025 season and are clearly limping to the end of the campaign with a second from bottom finishing position looking increasingly likely.

Another defeat despite a battling first half display came their way in France after they lost 38-4 to a Catalans Dragons team that had lost their previous six games.

The Tigers, who fielded a scratch back division further weakened when Jenson Windley had to go off with a head injury, were in the contest up to half-time, but could not sustain their effort after the break as Reimis Smith ended up with a hat-trick for the hosts.

Castleford Tigers fans support their team at the Stade Gilbert Brutus stadium in France. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

With several players injured Cas included 18-year-old Alfie Lindsey, who made his first team debut on the wing in a backline also including another teenager in Windley plus two more youngsters Will Tate and Elliott Wallis.

They did have Liam Horne back at hooker and back rower Jeremiah Simbiken after their suspensions, but Joe Westerman along with skipper Sam Wood, Joe Stimson and Josh Simm were missing from the previous week.

Hugo Salabio returned, taking up a place on the bench, and there are hopes centre Zac Cini, full-back Tex Hoy and winger Jason Qareqare could be back in the next few weeks to give the team a stronger look in the remainder of the campaign.

But it was always going to be tough in France where the Tigers have a dreadful record any way, although they made a promising start and actually scored first.

They initially thought they had struck when full-back Aispuro-Bichet spilled the ball and hooker Horne raced over, but video referee Jack Smith disallowed the try after ruling a tackle had been completed.

A try did come, though, and it offered a glimpse of a more promising future as youngster Lindsey made it a debut to remember with a try in the corner following some good handling across the line and a smart quick pass by Tate.

More pressure followed as the visitors enjoyed a dominant spell. But several chances came and went with errors undoing promising build-up play and Catalans were able to survive with their line remaining intact.

Cas were unable to hold onto their lead as New Zealand centre Smith scored the first of his tries and followed up with another just before half-time. Gillermo Aispuro-Bichet’s conversion of the second made it 10-4 at the break.

A decent first half tuned into a disappointing second for the Tigers when they made far too many errors and eventually fell apart.

After Daejarn Asi missed touch with a penalty his team were fully punished as the following set saw Fouad Yaha race over.

With the visitors forced into a reshuffle after full-back Windley went off with a head knock then subsequently failed a HIA they fell further behind on the hour mark as Luke Keary took Ollie Partington’s pass to charge over.

Theo Fages piled on more pain with a 40-20 kick misjudged by Tate and from the next play Aispuro-Bichet raced in for another home try.

Alrix Da Costa crossed with too much ease and right on the final hooter Smith backed up a long range break for the final try.

The eighth successive defeat in France for Castleford was on the cards long before the end with new coach to be Ryan Carr able to see he has a big job on his hands to revive the team’s fortunes next year.

• Castleford Tigers have released half-back Rowan Milnes from the remainder of his contract and the player has joined Salford Red Devils for the rest of the season.

Milnes started the season as first choice half-back and the goal kicker for the Tigers in his second year at the club after joining from Hull KR. He has made 36 appearances in his two years at Castleford, scoring 10 tries and kicking 76 goals, but has fallen back in the pecking order with Chris Atkin preferred over him after his arrival.