Castleford Tigers fail to impress against Leigh in their 'dress rehearsal' for new head coach Ryan Carr

Castleford Tigers players try in vain to prevent Leigh Leopards' Alec Tuitavake from scoring a try. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Interim head coach Chris Chester admitted the nature of Castleford Tigers’ latest defeat summed up where the team is right now.

The Tigers were behind inside four minutes and went on to lose 46-6 to a more motivated Leigh Leopards team pressing for a top two finish in the Betfred Super League.

Although they avoided being nilled in a second half in which they showed some spirit Cas were massively second best in the opening half with a huge gulf in class evident.

"We made it easy for them,” said a frustrated Chester. “The very first set they marched us down the field off an offload. We defended well for three plays then spent the next 20 minutes defending our tryline or stood underneath the posts.

"We were toast at half-time. We got a bit of a reaction in the second half, but it kind of sums us up as a club at the minute and I’m pretty sure the fans can’t wait for the season to end.

"These weeks are a dress rehearsal. I know Ryan (Carr, new head coach) was watching the game and he’s watched the last four, He knows he’s got a hell of a job to turn things around. It’s my job to make sure I supply him with the best players available.

"I’m just disappointed with the way we were physically. We spoke about Leigh’s game plan, it’s route A through the middle and our middles just couldn’t cope with the intensity and ruck speed in that first 40 minutes.”

On whether the prospect of a local derby next up against Wakefield Trinity on Friday will have the players motivated, Chester said: “It should do, but I just don’t know what’s turning up on game day.

"They are giving everything in training. I know we are really down on troops, certainly in the outside backs, but we’ve got to get away from feeling sorry for ourselves.

"I think it's pretty obvious that the mindset needs to change on and off the field. It's sad, really, where we are at as a club. We've got to rebuild. We've got a passionate board of directors and I want some passionate players. I want some men who are going to front-up every week."

The pattern of the game was set from the kick-off as a Leigh team that had the luxury of being able to rest players the week before looked sharp and hungry.

They were soon ahead when Frankie Halton took Lachlan Lam's pass to race through a gap for the opening try.

Lam was the scorer himself next after good work by Isaac Liu before Lam combined with Umyla Hanley to set up Keanan Brand for the third try. Already it was looking like a long night for the travelling Cas fans.

Everything the Leopards did came off at this stage and Lam’s 40-20 kick paved the way for another score for Josh Charnley. It was 24-0 after 26 minutes, but the scoring did slow down as there were no further first half tries.

Cas made a better start to the second half with Joe Westerman held up on the line. Leigh were now making several handling errors, but were not punished and they put their foot down again with tries by Alec Tuitavake and Brad Dwyer.

Tuitavake powered through too easily for another score before the visitors got their only try through Tex Hoy from Chris Atkin’s grubber.

Leigh had the last word, however, with Lam sending Brand over in the corner.