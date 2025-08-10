Castleford Tigers forced to deal with more adversity in predictable defeat to Super League leaders
The Tigers went down 36-6, but put up a spirited effort with a patched up team selected from the only 18 fit players available to Chester and with young half-back Jenson Windley drafted in at late notice to play at full-back for the first time in his short career.
It was not the thrashing predicted by many, although Cas were clearly outclassed by opponents who remain favourites to lift the League Leaders’ Shield.
"I was proud of the way that we dealt with adversity, we lost Fletcher Rooney (before the game), we had no idea who was going to play full-back," said Chester.
“I thought young Jenson Windley came in and did a fantastic job for us at full-back considering he’s not played there ever, and that’s a great testament to Jenson.
“At 16-6 at half-time we were pretty happy with that considering the lack of any kind of field position. We found metres very, very hard to come by.
“It was a spirited performance and at half-time we just spoke about discipline and then the very first set after half-time, we give a high shot away and then spend another 10 minutes on our own try line.
“I think when the going gets tough sometimes, we’ve got a few individuals that don’t like the tough stuff and that’s what we’ve got to change. We’ve got to change that mentality.
"I thought we had a really good opportunity here today to put in a strong performance and I thought we did that for 40 minutes."
Cas made the worst possible start when centre Louis Senior knocked the ball on straight from the kick-off. But they showed their determination as they survived the early pressure.
In fact it was the Tigers who should have scored first when Sam Wood made a break only for his pass to evade the supporting Windley.
But Rovers showed them how to take chances as Joe Burgess was on the end of a flowing move to score the first try.
It was double pain for the visitors with Jeremiah Simbiken yellow carded by referee Tom Grant for a late tackle on Mikey Lewis in the build-up to the try.
With their extra man the home team cashed in as former Tigers Jack Broadbent found winger Burgess who beat Josh Simm on the outside to get the ball down for his second score.
Cas did not roll over, however, and hit back when Alex Mellor outjumped Broadbent to claim Daejarn Asi's high kick for a try converted by Asi.
They could not go in just four points down at the break, though, after Jez Litten scampered over from dummy-half to take advantage of some weak defending.
The first score after the break was going to be crucial and the visitors came within a whisker of getting it. Senior looked set for a try when he did well to get over the line only to lose the ball in the act of scoring.
More bad luck followed when with Wood off the field following a green card after he had gone down injured Rovers took advantage, Rhyse Martin charging over with the Tigers defence caught short of numbers.
Rovers now took control and it was effectively all over when Lewis backed up a break by Burgess to finish a smart move.
Arthur Mourgue then added another home try before Burgess completed the scoring in completing his hat-trick after collecting a looping pass by Broadbent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.