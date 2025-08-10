Castleford Tigers forced to deal with more adversity in predictable defeat to Super League leaders

Castleford Tigers' Jeremiah Simbekin is shown a yellow card by referee Tom Grant. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Interim head coach Chris Chester was pleased with the way his Castleford Tigers players dealt with more adversity despite being unable to halt Super League leaders Hull KR.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers went down 36-6, but put up a spirited effort with a patched up team selected from the only 18 fit players available to Chester and with young half-back Jenson Windley drafted in at late notice to play at full-back for the first time in his short career.

It was not the thrashing predicted by many, although Cas were clearly outclassed by opponents who remain favourites to lift the League Leaders’ Shield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was proud of the way that we dealt with adversity, we lost Fletcher Rooney (before the game), we had no idea who was going to play full-back," said Chester.

George Lawler takes on Hull Kingston Rovers' Sauaso Sue. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“I thought young Jenson Windley came in and did a fantastic job for us at full-back considering he’s not played there ever, and that’s a great testament to Jenson.

“At 16-6 at half-time we were pretty happy with that considering the lack of any kind of field position. We found metres very, very hard to come by.

“It was a spirited performance and at half-time we just spoke about discipline and then the very first set after half-time, we give a high shot away and then spend another 10 minutes on our own try line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think when the going gets tough sometimes, we’ve got a few individuals that don’t like the tough stuff and that’s what we’ve got to change. We’ve got to change that mentality.

Castleford Tigers' Daejarn Asi puts a kick in. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

"I thought we had a really good opportunity here today to put in a strong performance and I thought we did that for 40 minutes."

Cas made the worst possible start when centre Louis Senior knocked the ball on straight from the kick-off. But they showed their determination as they survived the early pressure.

In fact it was the Tigers who should have scored first when Sam Wood made a break only for his pass to evade the supporting Windley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rovers showed them how to take chances as Joe Burgess was on the end of a flowing move to score the first try.

It was double pain for the visitors with Jeremiah Simbiken yellow carded by referee Tom Grant for a late tackle on Mikey Lewis in the build-up to the try.

With their extra man the home team cashed in as former Tigers Jack Broadbent found winger Burgess who beat Josh Simm on the outside to get the ball down for his second score.

Cas did not roll over, however, and hit back when Alex Mellor outjumped Broadbent to claim Daejarn Asi's high kick for a try converted by Asi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could not go in just four points down at the break, though, after Jez Litten scampered over from dummy-half to take advantage of some weak defending.

The first score after the break was going to be crucial and the visitors came within a whisker of getting it. Senior looked set for a try when he did well to get over the line only to lose the ball in the act of scoring.

More bad luck followed when with Wood off the field following a green card after he had gone down injured Rovers took advantage, Rhyse Martin charging over with the Tigers defence caught short of numbers.

Rovers now took control and it was effectively all over when Lewis backed up a break by Burgess to finish a smart move.

Arthur Mourgue then added another home try before Burgess completed the scoring in completing his hat-trick after collecting a looping pass by Broadbent.