Castleford Tigers free up overseas quota spot after Charbel Tasipale goes home
The Tigers have confirmed this week that back-rower Charbel Tasipale has been released and has returned to Australia.
In a statement on social media the club said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Charbel Tasipale has been released from his contract at the club after returning to Australia on compassionate grounds.
"We thank Charbel for his services to the club during his time here and wish him well for the future,”
The 24-year-old Lebanon international joined Cas on an 18-month deal from Cronulla Sharks last July and was an instant hit with supporters, going on to make 10 appearances to help the Tigers win their relegation fight.
Things have not gone so well for Tasipale this year when he has made just four Super League appearances this season because of a knee injury and has not featured since April.
