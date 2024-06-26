Castleford Tigers free up overseas quota spot after Charbel Tasipale goes home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Castleford Tigers have a quota spot available again should they wish to look overseas for another signing this year following the departure of Charbel Tasipale.

The Tigers have confirmed this week that back-rower Charbel Tasipale has been released and has returned to Australia.

In a statement on social media the club said: “Castleford Tigers can confirm that Charbel Tasipale has been released from his contract at the club after returning to Australia on compassionate grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We thank Charbel for his services to the club during his time here and wish him well for the future,”

Charbel Tasipale has left Castleford Tigers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 24-year-old Lebanon international joined Cas on an 18-month deal from Cronulla Sharks last July and was an instant hit with supporters, going on to make 10 appearances to help the Tigers win their relegation fight.