The RFL’s match review panel charged Griffin with grade B dangerous contact following an incident in the fourth minute of last Friday’s 60-6 home defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

He has the option to challenge the verdict, but his ban could be doubled if a disciplinary panel decided any appeal was “frivolous”.

Tigers’ Liam Watts had a two-game ban imposed after he appealed over a one-match penalty notice last month.

Tigers' George Griffin, with ball, is set to miss the Cup semi-final. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Castleford half-back Danny Richardson was cautioned for dangerous contact against Leeds, but avoided a ban.

No Rhinos players were charged.

Wakefield Trinity’s Matty Ashurst will miss Sunday’s visit of Leigh Centurions and the following weekend’s game at Warrington.

He was issued with a two-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous throw during Sunday’s 38-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

Wakefield Trinity's Matty Ashurst. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Giants’ James Gavet received a one-match penalty notice for raising a knee in a tackle.

Leigh’s Ben Reynolds will serve a one-match ban this weekend for with grade B tripping in the defeat at Hull KR last Sunday.

Catalans Dragons’ Joel Tomkins will appear at a disciplinary hearing after being charged with grade D punching against Wigan Warriors on Saturday.