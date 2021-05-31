Castleford Tigers' George Griffin suspended for Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves - Wakefield Trinity's Matty Ashurst handed two-match ban
Castleford Tigers forward George Griffin is set to miss Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves after being handed a one-match penalty notice.
The RFL’s match review panel charged Griffin with grade B dangerous contact following an incident in the fourth minute of last Friday’s 60-6 home defeat by Leeds Rhinos.
He has the option to challenge the verdict, but his ban could be doubled if a disciplinary panel decided any appeal was “frivolous”.
Tigers’ Liam Watts had a two-game ban imposed after he appealed over a one-match penalty notice last month.
Castleford half-back Danny Richardson was cautioned for dangerous contact against Leeds, but avoided a ban.
No Rhinos players were charged.
Wakefield Trinity’s Matty Ashurst will miss Sunday’s visit of Leigh Centurions and the following weekend’s game at Warrington.
He was issued with a two-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous throw during Sunday’s 38-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants.
Giants’ James Gavet received a one-match penalty notice for raising a knee in a tackle.
Leigh’s Ben Reynolds will serve a one-match ban this weekend for with grade B tripping in the defeat at Hull KR last Sunday.
Catalans Dragons’ Joel Tomkins will appear at a disciplinary hearing after being charged with grade D punching against Wigan Warriors on Saturday.
Wigan’s Zak Hardaker received a two-match penalty notice for a grade C butt.