​Castleford Tigers’ squad for 2025 is beginning to take shape with two key additions from overseas.

Both new signings Daejarn Asi and Judah Rimbu will give the Tigers options as they can play a variety of positions, including half-back where the team have been most in need of reinforcement following the departure of Jacob Miller.

The 23-year-old Rimbu is arriving on a two-year deal and is mostly known for playing in the hooker position, but can also fit in at half-back.

The Papua New Guinea international made 23 appearances in the 2024 Queensland Cup season for the PNG Hunters, scoring 16 tries and securing the 2024 QRL Hostplus Cup player of the year. He was wanted by several clubs, but the Tigers were seemingly first in for his services for next year.

New Castleford Tigers signing Judah Rimbu scores a try for PNG Kumuls during the 2024 Pacific Championships match against Fiji. Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images

Rimbu recently captained the PNG side in the Pacific Championships which they won and teamed up with Tigers players Liam Horne and Sylvester Namo for the Kumuls, scoring against Australia and Fiji.

His arrival will give Cas strong options at hooker with Horne and Cain Robb already at the club, but Horne has the ability to move to loose forward, which would then allow Joe Westerman to move into the front row.

Rimbu’s new teammate Asi has also signed a two-year deal and can operate at both half-back positions and centre.

The 24-year-old Samoa international made 14 appearances in the 2024 NRL season for Paramatta Eels and has made 42 appearances in his NRL career after debuting in 2020.

Asi has shown his versatility in the NRL and at international level after playing for North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors, Paramatta Eels and Samoa.

“Judah has had an exceptional year and has generated a lot of interest in his services, so to win the race for his signature is very pleasing,” said Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson.

"He is an exciting player and will bring a lot of spark to the team.

“Daejarn is a very exciting young player who has plenty of NRL experience already.

"He will certainly add quality to our team. We are very excited to welcome him, and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

More signings are expected ahead of next season with at least one prop and a back row forward on the radar.