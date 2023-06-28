Castleford Tigers have taken a 'step in the right direction' says shining light Jack Broadbent

The 22-year-old wanted regular Super League rugby and is getting exactly that as Castleford's only ever-present after 17 games this season, writes James O’Brien.

He has been a shining light in a campaign in which the Tigers have often struggled and enhanced his burgeoning reputation with the game-clinching try in the win over Warrington last Friday that could breathe new life into Cas’s season.

"It's a feeling we've been longing for all season," he said.

"Wins have been hard to come by so you savour it a bit more when you knock off a team like Warrington who were flying at the start of the year.

"They came to Castleford and nilled us. To get that turnaround with a lot more injuries and a lot of young lads playing and showing what they can do, it was a real step in the right direction. We got a real buzz out of it.

"The fans really made a difference, especially when it got to 14-14. With the fans behind us, it was never in doubt.

"To see their reaction when Gaz (Widdop) hit the drop goal and when I went into the crowd to celebrate my try, it was a special moment to share with them."

The win restored Castleford's six-point advantage over basement side Wakefield Trinity to ease the club's relegation concerns and they will now be looking to kick on at St Helens tomorrow night.

“We want to keep looking up the table and climbing,” explained Broadbent.

"We're playing for ourselves and our futures and to build relationships for next year. We also owe it to the fans after the way we started the year."

Broadbent has no regrets about making the switch from boyhood club Leeds.

He said: “People ask me how I'm finding it at Cas and I tell them I'm absolutely loving it even though the results weren't going our way at the start of the season.

"I've got everything I wanted. I'm getting game time in Super League and feel like I'm fulfilling my potential and have the chance to showcase that.

"To be the only ever-present is a real step in the right direction.

"It was definitely the right decision. It was the best thing for me so I don't second-guess my decision.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Broadbent targeted a centre spot following his arrival in the off-season, but has arguably played his best rugby at stand-off.

As he prepares to move back to the three-quarters to accommodate Riley Dean, Broadbent has credited assistant coach Craig Lingard with improving his game.

"You play where your coach needs you and at this moment in time, Gaz has found his best form at full-back," added Broadbent.

"Getting a top-quality player like Gaz in form is helping us.

"Filling in at six has been good. Craig Lingard has come in and made things really simple. I've been on the same page as Milky (Jacob Miller) and that's down to Craig making it so easy for me.

"I played a little bit at hooker at the weekend as well so that's a new one to add to it which I didn't ever expect.