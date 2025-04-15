Castleford Tigers hit by injuries ahead of derby date with Wakefield Trinity

Zac Cini in action for Castleford Tigers against Leigh when he played on despite picking up an injury. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

​Castleford Tigers were left counting the cost of their latest Super League match as fresh injuries look like giving head coach Danny McGuire a headache ahead of Thurday’s big derby with Wakefield Trinity.

​Cas were already without wingers Innes Senior, Jason Qareqare and Louis Senior, full-back Fletcher Rooney, prop Brad Singleton and hooker Judah Rimbu for various reasons as they lost 20-6 to Leigh Leopards.

And three more players added to the injury list with forward Joe Westerman and backs Zac Cini and Tex Hoy picking up knocks during the game.

It has given McGuire difficulties in putting a side together for another big test ahead with the return of the Wakey-Cas derbies at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

It also does not help the Tigers that they have a short turnaround with the derby coming just five days after the Leigh match.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Cas boss McGuire explained: “We’ve got a few walking wounded, we had a few players come off and a few people are strapped up.

“Zac Cini probably shouldn’t have continued playing, Tex Hoy’s hurt his hamstring, Westerman limped off.

“I’m hoping we can put a team together for Thursday. It is what it is.”

The Tigers are under pressure to deliver against their local rivals after fans made their feelings known after a sixth defeat from seven Super League matches last Saturday.

McGuire says the players are working hard to improve results, but are struggling to put it all together in the games.

He said: “We’re just very inconsistent with the things that we’re doing.

“We’re aware of it, we’re speaking about it, we’re trying to fix it but just not doing it.

“I’m struggling a bit, all the players are saying and doing the right things, they care, they’re working hard but we’re just not transferring that to when it matters.

“Sometimes, we’re trying hard in the wrong areas and putting ourselves under pressure.

“We worked towards a good start for two weeks and we just put ourselves under pressure from the off (against Leigh). We’re not playing with confidence at the minute and we can’t afford to do these things.”