Castleford Tigers hit by injury for impressive youngster Fletcher Rooney

Castleford Tigers have been rocked by news that they are set to be without their impressive teenage full-back Fletcher Rooney for most of the remainder of the 2025 season.

The 19-year-old academy prospect has been one of the Tigers’ best performers so far this season, but has been ruled out of action for four months with the club confirming he has sustained a high-grade quadriceps injury during training.

The young full-back will now have to focus on his recovery alongside the club’s physiotherapy team.

Tigers’ head of medical services Dr Nick Raynor explained: “It’s really tough to see Fletch sidelined with such an unlucky injury.

"This one is more complex as it involves the tendon and as a full-back his game is built on speed, covering big distances and kicking – all of which put significant strain on that tendon.

"We’ll be working hard to make sure he has everything he needs to come back strong.”

Rooney will now begin his rehabilitation programme, with the aim of returning to action later in the season.

His immediate absence from the team will give head coach Danny McGuire another headache to solve with several other outside backs already sidelined, but he is likely to move Tex Hoy back to full-back after he has been playing in the halves in 2025.