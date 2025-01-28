Castleford Tigers in 'good shape' fitness-wise after coming through intense pre-season schedule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Castleford Tigers are hoping to be close to full strength for the start of the 2025 Super League season.

The Tigers are set to start the campaign without three of their first team squad, but have no fresh injury concerns from their first warm-up games against Valencia and Wakefield Trinity and have reported they are pleased with the way the players have come through an intense pre-season training regime.

Dr. Nick Raynor, head of medical services, said: "It’s fantastic to see the squad come through such an intense and demanding pre-season in great shape."

The Tigers are set to start to new season without half-back and goalkicker Rowan Milnes, who suffered a knee injury in training, but have reported he is well on the way back to fitness and is expected to be available early into the campaign.

Rowan Milnes, seen here in try scoring action for Castleford Tigers last season, is on the mend after suffering a knee injury that is set to keep him out of the first Super League game of 2025. Picture: John Victor

They have two more long term injured players with winger Louis Senior and forward Sam Hall not expected to be back on the pitch until at least the midpoint of the season.

“Rowan is making excellent progress and it’s great to see him on track for an early return,” explained Dr Raynor.

"For our two long-term players, Sam and Louis, both have faced rare and complex injuries sustained last season, but their positivity and commitment to their rehab have been excellent. Our physiotherapy team is working closely with them to ensure the best possible outcomes."

Head coach Danny McGuire, meanwhile, is expecting a big improvement from his players in their next friendly against Hull FC when it will be more of a “real game” in his words.

Cas were well beaten by Trinity last Friday in their first serious warm-up game and are keen to make a big step-up in Joe Westerman’s testimonial on Saturday.

"Next week could be a bit more real. We’ll go with less players and probably treat it as a real fixture.

"We need to be better and look more like we expect and we need to do Westy justice – he’s been a great player and servant to Cas and to the game.

"I’m sure Cas fans will support and back him like they always have done and do with the team. I’m looking forward to it.

“There’s a sense of we know where we’re at. We can be better and we will be better. We’re learning, we’ll keep working hard.”