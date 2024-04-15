Castleford Tigers increase efforts to bring in players to boost squad after heavy defeat to Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​After suffering a humiliating 60-6 defeat in their Challenge Cup tie against the Warriors Craig Lingard’s men face them again on the world champions’ own patch this Friday and the head coach is hoping to boost his injury ravage squad.

Cas had 12 first teamers missing for the cup tie and expect to be short on numbers again for the Super League outing so are looking to the loan and transfer market to bring in help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We're trying to get some bodies in and we're hopeful of doing that this week at some point," said Lingard.

Castleford Tigers winger Innes Senior finds it tough to get past Wigan's Abbas Miski and Tyler Dupree. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"Those conversations with other clubs are fluid because the situations are changing based on injuries and the positions they need to cover.

"It's imperative that we start getting some bodies in, particularly in the outside backs where we're struggling for numbers."

Lingard was left frustrated by the manner of his side’s cup defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "If there was ever a game that showed you the difference between the top of Super League and the bottom of Super League, that was it.

"Wigan were outstanding and we were very, very ordinary.

"We made it too easy. It was the first 20 minutes for me. You’ve got to impose yourself on a game and we started the game defensively weak and allowed them to score easy tries.

"If you defend tough and get the ball back in good positions, it makes the game a lot easier. Unfortunately, we weren't willing to do the defensive side of the game.

"Too many times we sat back and allowed Wigan to run at us and there were too many people with one-on-one misses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are ways to win games and ways to lose games. That certainly wasn't a way to lose a game, regardless of the players that weren't playing."

Lingard hopes to have prop Liam Watts back after he sat out the cup tie following a head injury, but is facing up to losing one of his off season recruits, Josh Simm, for the rest of the campaign.