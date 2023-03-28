Castleford Tigers interim head coach Andy Last facing selection dilemmas ahead of Catalans trip

​While the 38-0 home defeat was damaging in itself Cas also picked up injuries and a suspension from the game that could see them having to face Catalans Dragons in France this Saturday without several key players.

Skipper Paul McShane suffered a dead leg, while two experienced forwards join him as doubtful to make the French trip with Liam Watts picking up a shoulder injury and Nathan Massey fracturing his eye socket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford’s problems are compounded as the man most likely to step in for McShane at hooker, Adam Milner, will definitely miss the game after picking up two one-match suspensions for separate incidents of making late contact on a passer.

Castleford Tigers are hoping to have Mahe Fonua back at centre for the trip to Catalans Dragons. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Interim head coach Andy Last, who remains in charge for this week’s match, has been left with several selection decisions to make, with form as well as fitness to consider, but he is likely to have centre Mahe Fonua back after a head knock ruled him out of the Warrington game.

The defeat left Cas second from bottom with just two points so far and left Last unhappy with what he saw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m a little bit rattled to put in such a disappointing performance at home on the back of us playing so well last week.

“We spoke about striving for some consistency, but we didn’t get it. From the first minute to the 80th minute we couldn’t control them. We were always reacting to them."

Last is still in the dark about how long he will continue as the interim head coach, but respects the club’s position in taking their time before deciding who will take over from Lee Radford on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: "The club did say they've got a four to six-week window to take in applications and get a feel for things. In that four to six weeks, I've just got to continue leading the team.

"They need to take their time on it. It's an important decision. It's been well documented that there are 14 players off contract this year and the IMG proposals, TV deal and the new ground are all on the horizon.