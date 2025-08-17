Castleford Tigers labelled 'pathetic' as they are embarrassed by local rivals Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers youngster Jenson Windley is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Andy Ackers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Interim head coach Chris Chester slammed the Castleford Tigers players and described their performance as “pathetic” after they were thrashed by local rivals Leeds Rhinos on home soil.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos helped themselves to 11 tries against a Cas team who were simply embarrassed by an error-ridden performance in which the final score of 64-6 did not flatter the Headingley men.

The writing was on the wall in the first 10 minutes, the visitors were already 36-0 up by half-time and there was little improvement from the Tigers after the break with too many of the players looking like they were already dreaming of their holidays to come. A total of 55 missed tackles told its own story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With little but pride to play for it was always going to be tough for Cas against opponents now in contention for a top two finish in the Betfred Super League, especially with a number of outside backs injured. But home fans were entitled to a bigger effort in a derby game in which it only seemed that one team was up for.

"It was just pathetic, some of the efforts,” said Chester.

"I’m here fronting up, I just wished some of our guys had fronted up physically. I could tell after two minutes that we weren’t at the races.

"I’m really peeved off with the effort and some individuals. We’ve got some senior guys who needed to show leadership and we didn’t get that.

"I need to start showing some more leadership and make some tougher decisions on some individuals that may be contracted at this club for next year but might not be after that performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester added: “The way we played in that first 40 minutes was probably the worst individual and collective performance I've ever been involved in.

"I made it quite clear at half-time what I thought about that first 40 minutes and it just continued in the second half. I can only sit here and apologise for the lack of effort.

“We're taking two steps forward then three steps back and a lot is to do with mentality. When things aren't going well there are too many guys here who just wave the white flag and that's more disappointing than anything. There were some players who gave a good account of themselves but I think you could count on two fingers who they were."

Leeds were boosted in the week with news that Brad Arthur was staying on as head coach while Cas have been rudderless for a while waiting for an announcement on a successor to the sacked Danny McGuire. And it quickly showed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos were ahead from the fourth minute when Harry Newman had time to juggle the ball to touch down from Jake Connor’s kick.

Four minutes later another Connor kick was followed up by Lachlan Miller for a second try.

Cas thought they had replied as Louis Senior chased Alex Mellor's and touched the ball down over the line, but his effort was unluckily ruled out by the video referee for a knock-on.

Heads dropped from this point with Presley Cassell, Brodie Croft, James Bentley and Ryan Hall all going over for Rhinos tries, most of them being all to easy to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home players were predictably jeered off at half-time, but things were no better after the break with the Rhinos adding five more tries. Ash Handley (two), Hall, Croft and Connor added to the rout before young stand-in full-back Jenson Windley showed good feet to score a consolation try for the hosts. Chris Atkin converted but it was too little too late for the well beaten Tigers.