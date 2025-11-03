Castleford Tigers legends help launch new third shirt which commemorates centenary

Legendary Castleford players Keith Howe, Alan Lowndes, Mick Redfearn and Ian Stenton in the new third shirt. Picture: Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers’ new third kit dedicated to the club’s centenary in the 2026 season has gone on sale.

The predominantly black kit features gold hoops on the shirts to commemorate 100 years of the Castleford club, along with matching black and gold shorts and socks.

As with the club’s other kits CBR Engineering feature as principal partner, with AJ Glassfibre continuing their support for the club for their 18th consecutive year.

Ergo Real Estate appear on the shirt sleeve, with major partners H&H Construction featuring on the back of the shirt and in the main shorts position.

Long standing supporters Yorkshire Pride move onto the upper neck in 2026, with Menzies Distribution and Bidfood taking prominent positions on the playing jersey as kit partners for the first time.

T&A Maintenance, M&D Foundations, and 24/7 Concrete & Aggregates feature on the playing and replica shorts, with FAA Installations completing the line-up on the socks for the seventh year running.

The kit is on sale online and in store now, along with the Tigers’ home kit, which has already proved a big hit – selling more shirts on the first day than in the entire first week last season.

Tigers have donated match worn 2025 shirts to a an auction to raise funds for the Prince Of Wales Hospice.

Craig Jeffels, commercial director, said: “The Prince of Wales Hospice is an amazing local charity that holds a special place in the hearts of many in our community.

"The care they provide to patients with life-limiting illnesses is outstanding and the aftercare they offer to family members and loved ones is invaluable. Times are extremely challenging for charities and we wanted to support them even further in 2025 by donating our match worn jerseys to be auctioned on their platforms.

"If I told you how much it costs to run the Hospice for just one day, it would certainly open your eyes. I urge all Tigers fans to support our charity partners and purchase these match-worn jerseys, which are the last ever made with our old branding.”

Adrian Greenwood, fundraising manager, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Castleford Tigers for their continued support and the donation of their 2025 match worn away shirts – 2025 marked the 18th year of the partnership between the Hospice and the club and we cannot thank the club’s staff, players, and fans enough for the support we’ve received over the past 18 years.

"We’re excited to see what 2026 brings for the partnership as Castleford Tigers enter their centenary year.

"Hospice funding nationally is in crisis, with many hospices across the country forced to close vital services. Support like this from the club helps ensure the Prince of Wales Hospice doesn’t reach that point. If we manage to raise an average of £50 from each shirt, it would be enough to cover the cost of care for one patient for three days.”

The auction is now live and will run until 5pm on Sunday, November 30 at https://fundraising.pwh.org.uk/auction/CasTigersAwayKit

Castleford legend Graham Steadman has, meanwhile, been confirmed as the Newcastle Thunder head coach for 2026.

Steadman took over from Chris Thorman for the final nine games of Thunder’s campaign in League One and has been backed to try to revive the club’s fortunes in the newly merged Championship and League One.