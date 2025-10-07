Castleford Tigers look to new signing to be controlling influence on team

New Castleford Tigers signing Liam Hood in try scoring action for Wakefield Trinity. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Director of rugby Chris Chester is backing new signing Liam Hood to bring some control to Castleford Tigers’ play in 2026.

The vastly experienced hooker has become the second player to switch from neighbours Wakefield Trinity for next season, signing a one-year deal with an option for a further year.

Hood is teaming up again with Chester, who signed him for Wakefield Trinity where he has gone on to play some of the best rugby of his career in recent years.

Previous hookers to make the switch from Trinity to the Tigers, Paul McShane and Ryan Hudson, have been big successes so Hood has history on his side and Chester is delighted to have him on board.

He said: “I know Liam Hood really well, having signed him at Wakefield. He's an experienced, calm head who knows how to control a game through the middle.

"He brings with him a winning mentality and plenty of experience playing at the top level.

"Liam is very excited about the changes being made at the club, and he is looking forward to making a big impact both on and off the field.”

Hood, 33, has played in the Rugby League World Cup for Scotland and has also played for Leeds Rhinos, Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils and Leigh as well as Wakefield where he made 97 appearances, scoring 25 tries from 2022 to 2025.

He said: “My agent rang me and said Chris had been in contact about an opportunity to join Castleford.

"After speaking to Chris myself, and him telling me about all the positive things going on at the club, I thought it would be a great move for me.

"I'm very excited to be playing in front of the Castleford fans. I know how passionate they are and how much they get behind the team.

"I know it's not been a great season this year, but I'm hoping we as a group can change that next year and I'll be doing everything I can to play my part in that.”

Hood is the eighth signing for next year as the Tigers are going for a big rebuild to try to turn their fortunes round in their centenary year.

He joins Renouf Atoni, Jack Ashworth and Jordan Lane in moving from rival Super League clubs plus Brock Greacen, Semi Valemei, Blake Taafe and Mikaele Ravalawa from down under.